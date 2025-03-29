PM Modi gives his storyline the ‘Ghibli’ twist

Social media platforms are buzzing with users sharing their photographs, iconic memes, and film stills in the iconic Studio Ghibli style. Users are generating viral Ghibli-style images using OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Joining the viral trend is PM Narendra Modi. He is not just the main character, but the whole storyline.

Users are leveraging OpenAI’s new 40-image generator to create the desired images with just a few prompts. Within seconds, the tool curates an image resonating with the studio’s artistic style. Since the trend started spreading like wildfire, several users have generated a plethora of images. From popular memes, film stills, and photos of themselves, to other historic moments, a Ghibli version of everything is now making waves on the internet.

Now, PM Modi has also joined the Ghibli bandwagon, celebrating his moments in the artistic style of Hayao Miyazaki’s genre-defining films. The government has shared a Ghibli-style recreation of the Prime Minister’s meetings with US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron. Moreover, it also released a Ghibli-style version of Mr Modi’s photo with the Tricolour, and in an Indian Army uniform.

Sharing the images, they penned the caption, “Main character? No. He’s the whole storyline. Experience through New India in Studio Ghibli strokes. #StudioGhibli #PMModiInGhibli.”

He’s the whole storyline Experience through New India in Studio Ghibli strokes.#StudioGhibli#PMModiInGhibli pic.twitter.com/bGToOJMsWU — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 28, 2025

Previously, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also shared his pick for the Ghibli trend. He shared a photo of himself with the Prime Minister in Ghibli style.

Studio Ghibli is a major animation house based in Tokyo, Japan. It has created several iconic animated films that have defined the genre of filmmaking. Some of the banner’s most popular titles include ‘Spirited Away,’ ‘Howl’s Moving Castle,’ ‘My Neighbour Totoro,’ and ‘Ponyo’ among others. Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki founded the studio in 1985. The artistic style of the studio’s visually inviting works is made by hand over months. Moreover, it is characterised by soft lines, pastel and warm-toned colours, intricate details, and a surreal and fantastical landscape.

