Perfection is boring, it’s the flaws that make you, says Alia Bhatt in heartfelt note

Actor Alia Bhatt penned down a heartfelt note on Tuesday, after receiving the TIME 100 Impact Award 2022 on social media.

The ‘Raazi’ actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video with a glimpse of the award function.

Sharing the video, she wrote a long note, “There are so many rules these days – especially for women. Don’t be loud. But don’t be timid. Don’t be too curvy. But don’t be too skinny. Have ambition. But don’t overreach. Be confident. But not cocky.”

She added, “There are so many rules that knowingly or unknowingly we think in order to be liked, to be loved, to be good, we have to be completely devoid of fault – an impossible, mythical being that could only really exist in the pages of a fairytale. But over the last ten years I’ve come to fully realise something I subconsciously knew all along. Perfection is boring. It’s the flaws that make you, YOU.”

On Sunday, the mom-to-be gave a special and cute speech while accepting the Time100 Impact Award in Singapore. At the end of the speech, Alia gave a shout-out to her unborn baby.

Alia talked about her flaws. She emphasised in her speech that she might be poor in a lot of things, but emotional intelligence is not one of them as she has consciously honed that trait in herself.

Alia expressed her gratitude to her family members for being with her always.

Alia, on the work front, was recently seen in a sci-fi action film ‘Brahmastra: Part-1 Shiva’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and south actor Nagarjuna. The film was released on 9 September 2022 and has collected over Rs 300 crores globally at the box office.

She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s next directorial film ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.