Peacemaker Season 2 teaser drops: John Cena crashes NBA broadcast with explosive reveal!

‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Teaser: John Cena knows how to make an entrance — and last night, he didn’t just bring the heat, he ‘brought the helmet’.

The ‘WWE legend-turned-Hollywood-action-hero’ surprised everyone by crashing TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ broadcast to hype up the much-anticipated Season 2 of ‘Peacemaker’.

And while it wasn’t a full trailer (that’s coming this Friday), the teaser he dropped had enough to get DC fans buzzing.

Let’s break it down — because a LOT just happened.

What’s new in the ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 teaser?

Right out of the gate, the teaser gives us a glimpse of Peacemaker’s brand-new DCU suit. Sleek, tactical, and slightly upgraded from the Season 1 version, it looks like our not-so-subtle antihero is ready to cause chaos again — but this time in the newly minted ‘DC Universe’ (yes, this is part of James Gunn’s DCU reset).

DC Studios has officially released a new teaser for #Peacemaker: Season 2 Streaming August 21, exclusively on Max. pic.twitter.com/noJTmCtUV5 — Jordan Jones (@jordnjnes) May 7, 2025

Also teased? A mysterious ‘pocket dimension’, a fresh look at the 11th Street Kids (Peacemaker’s misfit team), and the arrival of a major new character: ‘Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.’

For those keeping score, yes — that’s the father of Rick Flag Jr., the character Joel Kinnaman played (and tragically lost) in ‘The Suicide Squad’.

Peacemaker comeback

What started as a spin-off idea during the making of 2021’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ has now become one of DC’s most original TV hits. ‘Peacemaker’ Season 1 took a character no one expected to love — a jingoistic, overly violent, socially awkward guy with a thing for bald eagles and 80s glam rock — and made him… weirdly relatable?

John Cena, who plays the title role, was such a standout while filming ‘The Suicide Squad’ that director James Gunn wrote the entire first season with him in mind. And clearly, it worked.

The show’s debut on HBO Max in January 2022 started modestly but picked up steam quickly, thanks to its mix of outrageous humor, surprisingly emotional moments, and one unforgettable dance sequence in the opening credits (yes, we’re talking about ‘“Do Ya Wanna Taste It”’ by Wig Wam — don’t pretend you didn’t try to copy the moves).

So, when does the madness begin? ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 officially lands on ‘Max’ (formerly HBO Max) on August 21, 2025.

That gives fans plenty of time to rewatch Season 1, brush up on their DCU lore, and maybe practice their dance moves — just in case the new season brings another viral opening number.

Until then, keep your helmets polished and your pet eagle close — because Peacemaker is back, and he’s louder, weirder, and more locked and loaded than ever.