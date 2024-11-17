Payal Kapadia lauds Chhaya Kadam’s lyricism in ‘All We Imagine As Light’

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia has praised actress Chhaya Kadam for her exceptional contribution to the film ‘All We Imagine As Light’, which won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Kapadia highlighted Kadam’s remarkable ability to transform written dialogue, bringing her own unique lyricism and depth to the character. “She improvises what’s on paper, making it sharper and more impactful,” the director shared.

Kadam, known for her versatile acting career, has appeared in a variety of films across genres, including ‘Fandry’, ‘Madgaon Express’, ‘Andhadhun’, and the Oscar entry ‘Laapataa Ladies’.

Payal, who has admired Chhaya Kadam’s work for over a decade, expressed her excitement when the actress agreed to join the project. “I was a little nervous at first, wondering if she would say yes. But our first meeting was so warm and friendly,” Kapadia revealed.

Kadam’s connection to her character, Parvati, runs deep, as she hails from Ratnagiri in Konkan—the same region her character is from. Payal explained, “Chhaya’s father worked in Mumbai’s mills, and she is familiar with the historical backdrop of those mills and the struggles of workers during the 20th century.” This shared history helped Kadam immediately bond with her role. “She knew the history very well and felt a strong connection to it. She is a genius,” Kapadia added.

The director also recounted how Kadam brought her own flair to the script. For example, Payal had written a simple line, “I want to be alone,” but Kadam turned it into a more poetic phrase, “Ekta Jeev Sadashiv,” a line so striking that Payal joked it could be a T-shirt slogan.

Kadam’s creative influence extended to the music as well. While the film features only one song, an old tune by Asha Parekh, it was Kadam who suggested incorporating it into the film due to its playful and humorous lyrics.

‘All We Imagine As Light’ will be hitting cinemas on November 22, promising to be a cinematic experience on Kadam’s brilliant performance and Kapadia’s visionary direction.