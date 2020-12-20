Actress Poulomi Polo Das performs a few intimate scenes in the new web series Paurashpur, and she says shooting for such sequences was not an uncomfortable experience at all.

“It was not uncomfortable for me at all because they (makers of the show) made sure that the actors were comfortable while shooting the intimate scenes. At that time, only the DOP (director of photography) and directors were with us and they also made sure there were five to seven women professionals on the set,” Poulomi told IANS.

“There is a huge difference when you kiss a guy in a private space and when you kiss him in front of eight to 10 people, as it becomes completely technical and you don’t feel anything while performing those scenes,” she explained.

Paurashpur traces the story of a medieval city that is fraught with crime, corruption, abuse of power, misogyny, rape and love. It is set against the backdrop of 18th century India.

“Every actor is visible in the trailer. Honestly, there is no character in the show that could be treated as a secondary character. Every character contributes to the story of the show and every character creates a certain twist without which we wouldn’t be able to take the show forward. Every character is prominent in the entire show,” said Poulomi.

The actress has earlier participated in the reality show India’s Next Top Model, and appeared in television soaps like Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Aghori, Baarish and Kartik Purnima’.

Talking about her character in Paurashpur, she said: “I play a servant names Kala, who falls in love with Yuvraj Ranveer played by Aditya Lal. Meeravati (Shilpa Shinde) comes to know of their relationship but then she (Kala) becomes the queen and the story traces how she overcomes her problems in the kingdom. It’s a women-oriented show and Kala is a character who stood up for herself in a century when women were restricted within a lot of boundaries.”

Paurashpur also features Kashish Rai, Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh, Flora Saini, Anant Joshi, Asmita Bakshi, Harshita Kasyap and Sahil Salathia. The show is directed by Sachindra Vats and is set to premiere on ALTBalaji and Zee5 on December 29.