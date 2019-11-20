The second song from the Pati Patni Aur Woh album titled “Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare” has been released. Featuring the lead trio of the film, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, the track is another remixed version of the popular 90’s number.

Ananya Panday revealed the song in Delhi with her two co-stars, Kartik and Bhumi.

She wrote on her official Instagram handle, “Aaj se hum teeno karenge kamaal!2 pm aaj Pvr Plaza Connaught place aa rahe hai hum.”

The three cast members glitter in gold, silver and all things multicoloured in the music video of the song.

Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya seemed to have enjoyed the song while filming it as well. “Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare” is another addition to Bollywood’s archive of remixes and is soon to become one of the most played numbers this wedding season.

Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar have recreated the iconic Bollywood number which originally featured in the Govinda film, Dulhe Raja.

Farah Khan has choreographed the song and has included some signature steps from the original song.

The vibe and tone of the song is colourful and vibrant as the producer of the film, Bhushan Kumar pointed out.

“‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare’ is my personal favourite from the album. Since it has the 90s magic with a modern twist, the song brings back lots of memories. The trio-Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi have done complete justice in this one. We hope audiences love the modern version too,” he said in a statement.

Kartik Aaryan also called the number “one of my favourite Govinda sir’s track.”

Earlier, makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh had shared the first track of the film “Dheeme Dheeme” which was also a remixed version of the song by Tony Kakkar.

The popularity of the track was such that it initiated a #DanceLikeChintuTyagi trend online, whereby people posted videos of themselves dancing to the “Dheeme Dheeme” track on various social media handles.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name and is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Produced by T-Series and B.R. Studios, the film is slated to release on 6 December 2019.