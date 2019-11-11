The makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh dropped the first song from the film’s album “Dheeme Dheeme” on Monday.

A peppy track by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar that has been recreated for the film, which features Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

The song moves back and forth between a pub, where Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan groove to the track, and a wedding which sees Kartik in his real Chintu Tyagi avatar alongside his on-screen wife, Bhumi Pednekar.

Ananya sports a black-white-silver dress while Kartik plays cool in jeans, a shirt, and a jacket.

In other frames, Kartik wears a suit and dances at a wedding that also has Bhumi in a red saree.

Kartik shared the song on social media with a caption that read, “#ChintuTyagi ko Koi Toh Rok Lo !!Kabhi Patni toh Kabhi Woh Its time to slow my game #DheemeDheeme out now !!”

The trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh was launched last week amidst much fanfare, following which controversy around a dialogue spoken by Kartik led to massive social media uproar.

A joke on marital rape was thereby removed from the film, for which makers issued an apology, reportedly.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the the 1978 film of the same name and also features Aparshakti Khurrana in a supporting role.

The film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on 6 December 2019.