Passenger of ‘Let her go’ fame announces first-ever India tour across three cities

Singer-songwriter Passenger, best known for his global hit ‘Let Her Go’, is finally bringing his soulful music to India.

Michael Rosenberg, the man behind the stage name Passenger, has confirmed a three-city India tour this November, marking his debut live performances in the country.

Passenger will kick off his India tour in Delhi-NCR at DLF CyberHub on November 19. He will then head to Mumbai’s Phoenix Marketcity on November 21, before wrapping up the tour at Phoenix Marketcity in Bengaluru on November 22.

Sharing his excitement, Passenger said, “I can’t tell you how excited I am to finally come to India to play some shows! People have been asking for years when I would tour in India, and now I can finally say—it’s happening! I’ve visited India as a tourist before and absolutely loved it, so I can’t wait to come back in a few months—this time with my guitar.”

BookMyShow Live, which is popular for bringing international artists to India and curating unique concert experiences, is organizing and promoting the show.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events at BookMyShow, highlighted the special connection Passenger’s music holds for many Indian fans.

“Passenger’s music has a quiet emotional power—it’s intimate, introspective, and deeply personal. His songs have been part of people’s lives here, often playing softly in the background of their most cherished moments. We’re thrilled to bring him to India for the first time. This tour is going to be about honest music and meaningful experiences,” Pugalia said.

Passenger rose to international fame with ‘Let Her Go’, the heartfelt track that quickly became a worldwide sensation after its release in 2012. The song topped charts in multiple countries and remains one of the most streamed songs globally.

Over the years, Passenger has continued to create music that resonates deeply with his audience, with other beloved songs like ‘Simple Song’, ‘Anywhere’, ‘Sword from the Stone’, and ‘Life’s for the Living’.

Known for his storytelling style and acoustic simplicity, Passenger’s live shows are deeply personal, stripped-down performances that bring his lyrical depth to life.

For Indian fans who’ve been waiting patiently for this moment, November’s tour promises to be a memorable experience.