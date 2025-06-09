Partho Ghosh, director of ‘100 Days’ and ‘Agni Sakshi’, passes away at 75

Partho Ghosh, a familiar name in 1990s Hindi cinema and known for directing films like ‘100 Days’ and ‘Agni Sakshi’, passed away on Monday morning due to heart-related complications. He was 75 and had been living in Mumbai’s Madh Island area. Ghosh is survived by his wife, Gouri Ghosh.

Beginning his journey in Bollywood as an assistant director in 1985, Partho Ghosh slowly carved a niche for himself in the thriller and drama genres. His big break came in 1991 with the suspense thriller ‘100 Days’, starring Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit. The film, based on a woman with extrasensory perception, was a Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Nooravathu Naal’, which itself had roots in Italian cinema.

In 1992, he directed ‘Geet’, featuring Divya Bharti and Avinash Wadhawan. But it was his 1993 film ‘Dalaal’, starring Mithun Chakraborty and Ayesha Jhulka, that truly cemented his status. Based on a short story by Kaushal Bharati, the film became one of the year’s top earners and was notable for its mix of drama, action, and emotional depth.

Three years later, Ghosh struck gold again with ‘Agni Sakshi’ (1996), a tense psychological drama featuring Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and Manisha Koirala. The film was both a critical and commercial success, appreciated for its strong performances and gripping narrative.

Over his career, Ghosh directed more than 15 films, dabbling in different genres, from suspense to romance. Among his other notable works was ‘Tisra Kaun’, a Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam hit ‘No. 20 Madras Mail’, and ‘Ek Second… Jo Zindagi Badal De?’ (2010), a film exploring the unpredictability of life.

His final film, ‘Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyaar Ke’, released in 2018, was a romantic drama and marked his return after a brief hiatus. The film starred Mukesh J Bharti, Madalsa Sharma, and Avinash Wadhawan.