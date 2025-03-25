Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An’s ‘Waiting for Gyeongdo’ confirms full cast

Recently, reports emerged that ‘Squid Game’ season 2 actress Won Ji An is confirmed to star opposite rom-com heartthrob Park Seo Joon in the drama, ‘Waiting for Gyeongdo.’ Following the report, the pairing of the two has already piqued fans’ curiosities. Now, ahead of its release, the makers have revealed the details of the supporting cast members.

The upcoming JTBC drama will focus on the narrative of Lee Kyung Do and Seo Ji Woo. The duo cross paths during their youth and subsequently fall in love with each other in their twenties. As time passes by, they have an unanticipated reunion at an unexpected moment in their life.

In ‘Waiting for Gyeongdo’, Park Seo Joon will play the role of Lee Gyeong Do. He is an entertainment reporter for Dongwoon llbo. He is a relatable office worker with a grounded personality that does not stand out as unusual. On the other hand, Won Ji An will play Seo Ji Won. She is the glamorous daughter of Jarim Apparel and exudes confidence. As the story unfolds, viewers will get to know about her silent struggles behind the picture-perfect life as she deals with her husband’s reckless actions. At the lowest point, she will reminisce about the happiest days of her life with Lee Gyeong Do. Joining them are Lee El, Lee Joo Young, Kang Ki Doong, and Jo Min Guk.

Lee El will star as Seo Ji Woo’s older sister Seo Ji Yeon. She is completely devoted to her younger sibling. Unlike her celebrity sister Seo Ji Woo who keeps stirring trouble, Seo Ji Yeon is calm and intellectual. She serves as the CEO of Jarim Apparel. On the other hand, Lee Joo Young plays Park Se Young. She is a member of the theatre club “Jirimeolryeol.” She spent her youth with Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo. Park Se Young is the head of an art academy and she supports her husband Cha Woo Sik’s dreams wholeheartedly.

Kang Ki Doong will star as Cha Woo Sik. Despite having received very less in life, he brims with passion and romantic ideals as an aspiring actor. Cha Woo Sik is deeply in love with his wife Park Se Young. Meanwhile, Jo Min Guk plays Lee Jung Min. He runs a used car business and is the glue among the members of the Jirimeolryeol club. Despite having travelled across the country for his business, he consistently arranges meetups for his friends. His dedication towards his friend circle keeps the group tightly knit.

