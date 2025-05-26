Park Min Young confirmed to lead remake of ‘The Confidence Man JP’

Following reports, on May 26, Amazon Prime Video confirmed ‘The Confidence Man KR’ starring Park Min Young. The drama will be a remake of the Japanese drama, ‘The Confidence Man JP’ and will mark the platform’s first-ever original K-drama.

A representative of the production company HIGROUND revealed the details. “Having Park Min Young star in an Amazon original drama is not only a major achievement for the actress herself but also sets a new milestone in the history of K-content. It is a recognition of Park Min Young’s value as a global actress who transcends Korea to reach audiences worldwide. We ask for your great interest and support for ‘The Confidence Man KR,’ the first Korean original content selected and produced by global OTT platform Amazon.”

Park Min Young is known for headlining hits including ‘Healer,’ ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim,’ and ‘Love in Contract,’ among others. She is going to play the protagonist in the Korean adaptation of the Japanese drama ‘The Confidence Man JP.’

The original drama delves into the lives of three fraudsters. They come together to scam notorious and dishonest people, including mafia bosses and evil companies. The Japanese version starred Nagasawa Masami and Higashide Masahiro, among others. Nam Ki Hoon, known for ‘Big Bet’ and ‘Destined With You,’ will direct the Korean remake. Meanwhile, Hong Seung Hyun, known for ‘Criminal Minds’ and ‘Cheo Yong’ is penning the script.

In related news, Park Min Young’s last project, ‘Marry My Husband,’ emerged as a massive hit. Moving ahead, she is also in talks to lead another Japanese remake titled ‘Sirens.’ Meanwhile, ‘The Confidence Man KR’ is likely going to premiere in the latter half of the year.

