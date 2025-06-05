Aamir Khan teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for superhero action film

Aamir Khan, who’s gearing up for the release of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ on June 20, seems to be changing the way he approaches his film career, that too with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajkumar Hirani.

Traditionally known for taking up only one project at a time and diving into the next only after the release of the current one, Aamir is now juggling multiple exciting plans for the future. And, fans have a lot to look forward to.

Breaking from his usual rhythm, Aamir has already locked in his next big role. He confirmed that he’ll be playing the legendary Dadasaheb Phalke, widely regarded as the father of Indian cinema, in a biopic directed by none other than Rajkumar Hirani.

This collaboration is particularly special for fans who loved the duo’s earlier work in ‘PK’—though, Aamir clarified, ‘PK 2′ isn’t happening.

“’PK 2’ is just a rumour,” Aamir said, putting an end to the speculation. “Raju [Hirani] and I are working on the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic. That’s what’s next.”

But that’s not all. Aamir Khan also revealed he’s teaming up with South sensation Lokesh Kanagaraj for an upcoming film that dives into the superhero genre.

Kanagaraj, known for his intense action blockbusters like ‘Vikram’, ‘Leo’, ‘Kaithi’, and ‘Master’, is crafting a large-scale action film with Aamir at the center.

“Yes, Lokesh and I are working on a film. It’s a big superhero movie, full of action,” Aamir said. “We’ll start shooting in the second half of 2026. I can’t say much more. It’s still two years away!”

For anyone who’s followed Aamir’s career, his long-standing dream of making ‘Mahabharata’ is no secret. And once again, he acknowledged that ambition but didn’t share too many details.

“’Mahabharata’ has been my dream for 25 years,” Aamir admitted. “But this isn’t just a film. When you make ‘Mahabharata’, you don’t just direct—it’s like surrendering to it. I’m trying, but I don’t know if I’ll succeed. I need to build a solid foundation first. Until then, I can’t really say more.”

While these future projects are still taking shape, Aamir also reflected on his existing films that could have room for sequels. He pointed to ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘3 Idiots’, and ‘Sarfarosh’ as stories that could be revisited.

“’3 Idiots’ could totally have a sequel where the three characters reconnect years later,” he said. “And ‘Dil Chahta Hai’—imagine exploring those same friends facing a mid-life crisis, all going to therapy. That could be really interesting.”