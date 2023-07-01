Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra paid obeisance at Shri Harmandir Sahib in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday.

Parineeti wore an ivory-coloured kurta while Raghav was dressed in a kurta-pyjama with a Nehru coat.

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones.

Parineeti has been in the headlines in the last several months over to her relationship with the AAP leader.

Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations in Udaipur for the wedding, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ footsteps in tying the knot in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Chamkila’.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.