Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha dating rumours

Rumours about film star Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha dating each other are doing rounds in the media and Bollywood circles.

The politician-actress duo had a dinner date recently on March 23, followed by a lunch date. The photos and videos shared by the paparazzi showed the couple coming out of a restaurant together. Social media has gone crazy ever since the rumours have been doing the rounds.

Parineeti, dressed casually in a black tee and black trousers, smiled at the paparazzi waiting to capture the pair. A day ago, they were spotted in Mumbai at a fancy restaurant. Both were dressed in white, while Parineeti opted for checkered pants and Raghav chose beige linen ones. They also waved to the paparazzi.