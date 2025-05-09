‘Housefull 5’ trailer pulled from YouTube over copyright claim?

The makers of the highly anticipated comedy ride, ‘Housefull 5,’ unveiled its teaser on April 30. The awaited title is going to hit theatres on June 6. However, the teaser of the film is not available on YouTube anymore, citing copyright issues.

The makers posted the teaser via Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s YouTube channel on April 30. Subsequently, it amassed millions of views in the 10 days of its streaming. However, as of the morning of May 9, it is no longer on YouTube. Upon clicking on the video, an error message appears. “The video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Mofusion Studios.” Following this, Zoom reported that it reached out to the concerned authorities, who denied the copyright infringement claims. The said authorities cited technical issues, which will be resolved soon.

For ‘Housefull 5,’ steering the ship is Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. Joining them are Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and Chitrangada Singh. Moreover, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir are also on board.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



For the fifth instalment of the franchise, the cast members are on a luxurious cruise ride filled with a generous dose of laughter and chaos. The teaser opens with the introduction of the actors in their element for the film. As the hilarious ride continues, a killer twist makes way. On board the ship is a mysterious murderer who stabs a guest, pivoting the mood of the voyage. With the stakes and humour meter high, fans wait curiously to find out the fate of the hilariously bloody journey. Sharing the teaser on social media, the makers wrote, “15 Years Ago Today…..The Madness Began! India’s Biggest Franchise is back with the 5th instalment, and this time it is not just chaos and comedy…. But a KILLER Comedy! Here’s presenting the teaser of #Housefull5! In cinemas near you on 6th June 2025!”

Sajid Khan directed the first film of the ‘Housefull series,’ which released in 2010. Two years later, the film’s sequel hit theatres. Subsequently, Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji helmed the third title, which made its way in 2016. Following this, ‘Housefull 4’ released in 2019, leaving fans to wait for the next feature. Now, Tarun Mansukhani is at the helm for ‘Housefull 5’ with Sajid Nadiadwala bankrolling the title.

