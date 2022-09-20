Pankaj Tripathi recalls young days of acting while working with young actors in Criminal Justice

With wit and humor by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

As the series makes heads turn with its riveting story on Disney+ Hotstar, Pankaj Tripathi talks about working with your talents in the latest season.

“We have two main child actors this season and they are so talented. They hold the same level of professionalism and practice that is expected of adults. It reminds me of my young days of acting too but I was never this serious. They are so dedicated to the art and are very perceptive of what is being done around them,” said the actor.

In the latest season of the award-winning Criminal Justice franchise, Madhav Mishra struggles to put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client as the stakes get higher and riskier.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch your favorite lawyer Madhav Mishra take a stand for juvenile justice in the all-new season, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach.