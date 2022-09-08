Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra is all set to defend in Criminal Justice

As the nation mourns the murder of child actor Zara Ahuja, all fingers point at her brother, Mukul Ahuja. Everyone’s favorite lawyer Madhav Mishra faces one of his most challenging cases yet in the third installment of the award-winning series Hotstar Specials’ Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach on Disney+ Hotstar. The lawyer known for his wit and humor, this time, has to trudge through concealed truths and distrust from his own client.

Following the loss of their daughter, an irrecoverable wedge is built between the child star’s parents Neeraj and Avantika, with Neeraj seeking his refuge in alcoholism. Mukul, now removed from his cozy world and thrown into the hostile world of a juvenile home, struggles amidst bullies to find a footing. Blaming his situation on Avantika and her failure to find an efficient lawyer, his resentment grows further when Madhav fails to secure bail. At Zara’s funeral, Madhav tries to build ties with him but faces his ire instead. Avantika, in the meantime, has a suspect in mind and sets out to right Mukul’s name.

As Mukul’s prosecution progresses, it raises the grave possibility of Mukul being tried as an adult, a decision that might change the course of his entire life. Perturbed, Mukul decides to take things into his hands but his next step can turn back the clock on Madhav’s efforts to decode the case so far. Additionally, as more shocking details about Mukul get uncovered, is it possible that his own mother doubts his innocence? But most importantly, can Madhav Mishra, caught between the lies, distrust, and self-sabotaging nature of Mukul, be able to save him from his dire fate?