Pak actress Hania Aamir dropped from Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ following the Pahalgam attack

The April 22 tragic Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 innocents losing their lives, has shattered the nation. Following this, creative ties between India and Pakistan are being severed following boycott calls. Recently, Fawad Khan’s comeback film, ‘Abir Gulaal’ faced a ban from screening in Indian theatres. Now, as per reports, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s Bollywood debut is in jeopardy. Reports reveal that the actress is no more a part of Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3.’

Last year in October, Hania Aamir made an appearance during Diljit Dosanjh’s London concert. The singer invited her on stage and the two grooved to his hit track, ‘Lover.’ Following this, rumours of their collaboration in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ dazzled fans. The project was going to mark Aamir’s debut in the Indian film industry. However, following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, word suggests that the makers have dropped Aamir from the film.

Following the deadly incident, FWICE called for a blanket ban on Pakistani artists. Fawad Khan’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ with Vaani Kapoor faced cancellation. The film was going to hit theatres on May 9. Now, reports suggest that the makers of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ have dropped Hania Aamir from the film. The team wrapped up the UK schedule last month. However, reportedly, the makers are considering removing Aamir’s scenes and reshooting them with another actress.

After the news went viral on social media, several fans weighed in. While several fans supported the move, a section disagreed. One user wrote, “India me zyda fame mil gyi thi.” Another wrote, “This is called jaise ko taisa .” A comment also read, “Apne desh ke log toh bhaaw dete hain nahi…. Saara naam hindustaan aake kamaya hai saare pakistani artists ne…from actors to writers and musicians.”

On the other hand, a section of users also questioned the move. One wrote, “Jinhone kiya unka koi dharam nai phir bekasur logo ko kyu saza mil rahi.” Meanwhile, a user asked, “Yeh konsi jang hui jo hania amir k sath larhi ja rahi.”

The makers of the film are yet to comment.

