The trailer for Ajay Devgn’s OTT debut Rudra: The Edge of Darkness has been released

“Rudra: The Edge of Darkness,” Ajay Devgn’s web debut, has been unveiled with its intriguing trailer.

The trailer begins with a two-minute-long segment featuring Ajay as a fierce police officer. An extremely talented cast of Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra plays pivotal roles in the psychological crime drama.

In the trailer, we get to see the psyche of highly intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them in a dark and complex narrative.

Ajay Devgn plays a cop who fights for truth and justice in the dark, wading through a grim, complex web of crimes, criminals, and corruption with a wrathful, steely grit.

Rajesh Mapuskar directs the crime drama produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India.

‘Luther’, the iconic, globally successful British series, is being remade into an Indian series spread over six episodes.

Talking about his digital debut, actor Ajay Devgn said, “The world of digital streaming has always fascinated me, and I am excited to make my digital acting debut into long-format content with a riveting character and title such as ‘Rudra’. What enticed me about the character is his nuanced, multi-faceted personality and his grit, something that viewers have never witnessed before at this scale in Indian Entertainment.”

She talked about the show as a way to mark her return.

She said, “The love that I have received from my fans since the first announcement of my return has been humbling and I am really glad to mark my return with a show as riveting as ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’. It has been a thrilling ride to once again share the screen with my friend and co-actor like Ajay Devgn who from day one of our shoots eased me into being back in front of the camera.”

The actress also talked about the shooting process.

“During the shoot, we were back to sharing the same on-screen chemistry we have had while shooting for our earlier films together – and the innumerable pranks too! While being back to experiencing the pre-release rush, I really look forward to getting one step closer to the audience through my character and the show,” Esha added.

In the show, Ajay plays a “grey hero,” according to director Rajesh Mapuskar.

“‘Rudra’ is an exceptionally special series, narrative-wise, as it spins a darker and grimmer tale to the usual cop and crime drama. Here we have a grey hero who believes in living in the dark to discover the truth. The psyche of criminal minds is explored here in a never-before-seen manner. The audience takes away some understanding of how the deeply alluring minds of the criminals work. I hope the series receives much love and appreciation from the audience,” he shared.

There will be a Hotstar Specials show coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar, available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali.

(With inputs from ANI)