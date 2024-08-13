Top 5 patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

As India approaches its 78th Independence Day, there’s no better way to honor the spirit of freedom than through gripping films and series that celebrate the bravery of our soldiers and freedom fighters. Here are five standout stories that will ignite your patriotism and remind you of the sacrifices made for our nation’s liberty.

Ae Watan Mere Watan

This film transports viewers to the fervent days of the Quit India Movement in 1942. Starring Sara Ali Khan, this thriller-drama centers on a college girl from Bombay who courageously starts an underground radio station to spread messages of unity. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film portrays the remarkable struggle of the youth during the freedom struggle and is inspired by true events. It’s available for streaming on Prime Video.

Indian Police Force

This is an action-packed series from Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash that pays homage to the dedication of Indian police officers. The show follows DCP Kabir Malik as he tackles a series of bomb blasts in Delhi on the eve of Delhi Police Raising Day. With a star-studded cast including Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, this seven-episode series highlights the bravery of those who keep our cities safe. Catch it on Prime Video.

Naam Namak Nishan

This offers a glimpse into the lives of cadets at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. This drama series follows young aspirants from diverse backgrounds as they strive to become officers in the Indian Army. With performances by Helly Shah, Varun Sood, and Karan Vohra, it’s a compelling look at the personal sacrifices and camaraderie involved in military training. Available on Amazon miniTV.

Rakshak India’s Braves Chapter 1

It is a stirring portrayal of real-life heroism. The series recounts the brave actions of Lieutenant Triveni Singh and his team during a militant attack at Jammu Tawi Railway Station. Starring Barun Sobti and Surbhi Chandna, this show vividly depicts the courage and sacrifice of those who defend our nation. It can be streamed on Amazon miniTV.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

This film dives into the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a prominent freedom fighter. The biographical film traces his journey from personal tragedy to revolutionary leader, influenced by figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Directed and starred by Randeep Hooda, alongside Ankita Lokhande, the film sheds light on Savarkar’s relentless quest for India’s political independence. Watch it on Zee5.

These films and shows are a perfect way to immerse yourself in India’s rich history and celebrate Independence Day with a renewed sense of patriotism. Grab some popcorn, hit play, and let these inspiring stories of valor and sacrifice resonate with you.