The time loop is the essence of the special dialogue video for “Looop Lapeta”

There is a new video of the dialogue from Looop Lapeta, which stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles. As their characters are caught in a time loop, they are given a second chance.

Taapsee’s character Savi begins the video with a phone call from Tahir’s Satya, who describes his dilemma to her.

To his surprise, however, Savi already knows what’s going on. As she attempts to make sense of the time loop, Savi is equally surprised as events that took place in the previous cycle seem to be repeating themselves. A fast dolly shot of Savi is seen at the end of the video before motion graphics indicating the title of the film are shown.

Looop Lapeta is the feature film debut of the ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia. The adaptation of Run Lola Run, a German experimental thriller that has gained cult status over the years, is Looop Lapeta. Netflix will be streaming ‘Looop Lapeta’ starting February 4.