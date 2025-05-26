Sydney Sweeney hints at an ‘unhinged’ season 3 of ‘Euphoria’

Hold onto your glitter and chaos—’Euphoria’ is about to crank up the drama like never before. Sydney Sweeney, who plays the emotionally volatile Cassie Howard in HBO’s cult-favorite series, recently spilled the tea on what fans can expect from the upcoming third season—and it sounds completely wild.

In an interview that’s got everyone buzzing, Sydney Sweeney confessed that things are about to get even messier for Cassie.

Advertisement

“She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels,” Sydney admitted, but quickly defended her character, saying it’s all coming from a place of love. “It could be a sad version of love, as well,” she added.

Advertisement

Fans of ‘Euphoria’ know Cassie isn’t exactly a stranger to questionable decisions (remember the bathroom meltdown in Season 2?), and it sounds like Season 3 is diving deeper into her beautifully chaotic psyche.

Sweeney shared that she holds Cassie close to her heart, hinting that we’ll get a more layered, emotionally charged version of her next time around.

But it’s not just Cassie who’s about to get a shake-up. Sweeney revealed that the third season of ‘Euphoria’ is “more unhinged” than anything we’ve seen so far. How’s that possible? Well, part of the magic lies in her creative partnership with showrunner Sam Levinson. “I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, ‘Let’s go crazier,’ and he’s like, ‘I’m all in,’” she said.

Plot-wise, the new season is making a big leap—literally. The storyline will pick up five years after Season 2, taking the characters beyond high school for the first time.

That means new struggles, more adult dilemmas, and a chance to see how these characters evolve outside the halls of East Highland High.

Adding even more spice to the mix is a fresh batch of cast members. Hollywood legend Sharon Stone is joining the party, along with rising stars Asante Blackk and Lucy Punch.

Since premiering in 2019, ‘Euphoria’ has become a cultural phenomenon, known for its raw storytelling, unforgettable visuals, and boundary-pushing performances—led by Zendaya as Rue Bennett, the show’s emotionally wrecked but fiercely human center.

While Rue’s journey with addiction and identity remains a core focus, the show has never shied away from exploring the complex lives of its ensemble cast, including characters like Jules, Nate, and of course, Cassie.