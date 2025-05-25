Jafar Panahi, banned Iranian director, wins Cannes Palme d’Or for ‘It was just an accident’

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi clinched the coveted Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday for his gripping revenge thriller ‘It Was Just an Accident’.

This victory is nothing short of extraordinary, given that Panahi has been banned from leaving Iran for over 15 years, turning him into a symbol of artistic resistance and courage.

The award was presented by none other than Cate Blanchett, who handed the prize to Panahi amid a standing ovation that echoed through the festival’s grand hall. The audience was visibly moved, applauding not just the filmmaker but the spirit of defiance he embodies.

Jafar Panahi himself appeared stunned, throwing his arms up and leaning back in his seat, soaking in the overwhelming applause before warmly thanking his team and the festival audience.

Cannes jury president Juliette Binoche, who has long been a vocal supporter of Panahi, shared the stage with him. Binoche recalled a poignant moment in 2010 when she held up Panahi’s name at Cannes as a tribute while he was still under house arrest in Iran.

“The film springs from a feeling of resistance, survival, which is absolutely necessary today,” she told reporters. “Art will always win. What is human will always win.”

Panahi’s journey to this triumphant moment reads like a thriller in itself. Three years ago, the director was imprisoned in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison, where he went on a hunger strike to protest his unjust detention.

His commitment to his craft and beliefs never wavered despite the obstacles: banned from travel since 2009 after attending the funeral of a student killed during the Green Movement protests, Panahi has been creating films clandestinely within Iran.

His inventive spirit led him to craft ‘This Is Not a Film’ inside his living room, smuggling it out on a USB drive, and ‘Taxi’, which unfolds entirely inside a car. These projects captured the world’s attention and sympathy.

‘It Was Just an Accident’, inspired by Panahi’s own experience in prison, explores the story of former inmates confronting the man who terrorized them behind bars. It’s a tense, morally complex story about vengeance, justice, and survival — themes deeply entwined with Panahi’s personal struggles.

On stage, Panahi’s message was clear and powerful: “Let us join forces. No one should dare tell us what kind of clothes we should wear, what we should do or what we should not do. The cinema is a society. Nobody is entitled to tell what we should or refrain from doing.”