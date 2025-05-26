Stolen: Abhishek Banerjee leads thriller backed by Bollywood A-listers

Brace yourself for an emotional gut-punch wrapped in a pulse-pounding mystery—’Stolen’, the crime drama that’s been making waves at international film festivals, is finally making its digital debut.

Premiering globally on Prime Video on June 4, this Hindi original stars Abhishek Banerjee in a riveting new avatar, backed by an all-star team of executive producers: Kiran Rao, Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Advertisement

Directed by Karan Tejpal in his feature debut, and produced by Gaurav Dhingra under Jungle Book Studio, ‘Stolen’ promises not just edge-of-the-seat thrills but also a gripping emotional undercurrent that refuses to let go.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

At the heart of ‘Stolen’ lies a distressing yet hauntingly human incident: a baby is snatched from her mother at a remote railway station in rural India.

What follows is a relentless investigation led by two city-bred brothers—one driven by conscience, the other dragged along reluctantly.

Catch the ‘Stolen’ teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi)

As the mystery unfolds, so does a powerful commentary on justice, trauma, and resilience.

The film doesn’t shy away from difficult questions—it dives headfirst into them. And it’s precisely this blend of social realism and taut storytelling that has earned ‘Stolen’ acclaim worldwide.

Before landing on your screens, ‘Stolen’ has been busy collecting accolades across the globe. It made a splash at the 2023 Venice Film Festival, where it earned a standing ovation, and went on to win Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Actress at the Beijing International Film Festival.

That’s not all. The film also bagged Best Film and Best Director at Japan’s Skip City International D-Cinema Festival, and received a Special Mention at the Zurich Film Festival. Back home, it premiered at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and was showcased at the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala.