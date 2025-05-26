Jackie Chan wants to dance, not fight, and Ajay Devgn is all for it!

Jackie Chan and Ajay Devgn shared a charming moment that’s making waves ahead of the upcoming film ‘Karate Kid: Legends’.

The legendary martial arts star—known for his gravity-defying stunts—surprised fans by admitting he’d now prefer a little rhythm over a rumble.

In a teaser dropped by Sony Pictures Entertainment India, Jackie playfully tells Devgn, “You fight, I dance.”

Yes, the man who’s scaled skyscrapers and taken on entire gangs without breaking a sweat would now rather bust a move than throw a punch.

The friendly banter between Jackie Chan and Ajay Devgn isn’t just a promo gimmick, it reveals a refreshing camaraderie between two action powerhouses.

Devgn, who has dubbed Jackie’s character Mr. Han in the Hindi version of the film, clearly shares a warm rapport with the global superstar.

Adding to the fun, Ajay’s son, Yug Devgan, is making his voice-acting debut! He voices the main character Li Fong (originally played by Ben Wang), a young kung fu enthusiast trying to find his place in a new school in New York City.

Proud dad Ajay and Yug launched the Hindi trailer together at a Mumbai event on May 14, much to the excitement of fans and media alike.

‘Karate Kid: Legends’, hitting Indian cinemas on May 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, brings together old and new in one energetic package. Set in the bustling heart of New York, the film follows Li Fong as he learns to balance friendship, rivalry, and resilience, all while training under not one, but two martial arts legends—Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

Yes, both iconic characters are back, and their reunion on screen is pure nostalgia gold.

Jackie Chan, who returns to the franchise after 15 years, couldn’t be happier. “It’s been almost 15 years. We both aged 15 years, that’s for sure,” he joked, referring to himself and Ralph Macchio. “This time, Mr. Han comes to New York and experiences the Big Apple. But he’s still the same teacher who truly cares about his students.”