Sarfira on OTT: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan’s film?

The highly anticipated drama film ‘Sarfira’, featuring Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan, is gearing up for its OTT release. Disney+ Hotstar has officially announced the release date, and fans can look forward to streaming the film starting October 11, 2024.

In an announcement video for the OTT release, Akshay Kumar shared insights about ‘Sarfira’, emphasizing its inspiring narrative.

‘Sarfira’ immerses viewers in the dynamic realms of startups and the aviation industry, promising a captivating storyline that resonates with today’s ambitious generation.

The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, including veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas, alongside R. Sarath Kumar and Saurabh Goyal, enriching the narrative with their diverse talents.

This film is a Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Tamil movie ‘Soorarai Pottru’, originally starring Suriya. The storyline revolves around the relentless pursuit of dreams, encapsulating the spirit of determination that propels individuals to achieve the extraordinary.

Akshay Kumar expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “’Sarfira’ is a film about a Sarfira insaan who dared to dream big and work for it tirelessly.” He highlighted the film’s central theme: the transformation of dreams into actionable ambitions, which can lead to profound change in society. Kumar also mentioned his appreciation for the film’s script, noting how it resonated with his personal beliefs.

Radhika Madan, who plays a pivotal role as Rani, echoed similar sentiments about the film’s powerful message. She described her character as a symbol of confidence and strength, reflecting her own personal journey.

Madan expressed her gratitude for the audience’s positive response to her performance, praising Akshay Kumar’s energetic portrayal that contributed significantly to the film’s overall impact. “With Disney+ Hotstar, I’m excited for even more viewers to connect with our journey and the important message behind it,” she added.

Produced by Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, and 2D Entertainment, ‘Sarfira’ is directed by Sudha Kongara.