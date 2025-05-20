‘Rana Naidu’ season 2 drops this June, here’s what you need to know

‘Rana Naidu’ season 2: Get ready for more chaos, crime, and complicated family drama—’Rana Naidu’ is making a grand return!

After a two-year wait, fans can finally mark their calendars. The highly anticipated season 2 of the gritty crime thriller ‘Rana Naidu’ lands on Netflix on June 13.

Yes, Rana Daggubati is back in his no-holds-barred avatar, and this time, the stakes are even higher.

Netflix dropped the big news on Tuesday with a mysterious poster that teases more trouble brewing in the dark world of celebrity clean-ups and family secrets.

Created by Karan Anshuman and co-directed by Karan Anshuman, Suparn S. Varma, and Abhay Chopra, the series made waves when it first debuted. Now, it is all ready to dive deeper into the murky lives of its morally ambiguous characters.

Season 2 brings back not just Rana but also the powerhouse Venkatesh Daggubati—his real-life uncle—making this one of the most talked-about on-screen duos in recent memory. Their father-son dynamic in the show adds layers of intensity that fans clearly couldn’t get enough of the first time around.

And that’s not all—the ensemble cast is packed with big names like Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dino Morea.

Season one, released in 2023, wasn’t just a local hit. It garnered attention globally, with viewers praising its high-octane storytelling, complex characters, and the way it navigated the shadows of power, crime, and fame.

It was gripping, gritty, and gloriously messy—just the kind of drama binge-watchers crave.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, had earlier expressed her excitement about the show’s return, calling ‘Rana Naidu’ a “high-adrenaline thriller” that struck a chord with audiences worldwide.

“The dynamic cast, headlined by Rana and Venkatesh, received praises for their performances,” she said. “We’re thrilled to bring back the explosive father-son tension, more twists, and a whole new level of action in Season 2.”

For those who missed the first ride—or need a refresher—’Rana Naidu’ follows a “fixer” who cleans up celebrity messes while struggling to keep his own family drama under wraps.

It’s dark, intense, and doesn’t shy away from the dirt behind the glamour.