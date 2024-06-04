Paruvu on OTT: Telugu crime thriller to premiere on ZEE5 June 14

Telugu crime thriller series ‘Paruvu’ is gearing up for its premiere on the popular OTT streaming platform ZEE5 on June 14. Directed by Siddharth Naidu and Vadlapati Rajashekhar, ‘Paruvu’ promises to be a gripping narrative filled with suspense and intense drama.

The series explores the harrowing journey of a couple who defy societal norms by eloping, only to face severe consequences due to their differing caste backgrounds. After being disowned by their families, they are forced to return to their hometown because of a family death. Upon their return, they become entangled in a deadly scheme aimed at eliminating them. The couple’s fight for survival against an orchestrated plan turns their world upside down, trapping them in a town where they are relentlessly hunted.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 Telugu (@zee5telugu)

‘Paruvu’ delves deep into the complexities of caste conflicts, societal pressures, and the relentless pursuit of honor. The narrative unfolds over 24 intense hours, filled with twists and turns that challenge the couple’s resilience and determination. As they navigate through clan wars fueled by egos, political ambitions, and social hierarchies, they must rely on both strategy and luck to survive.

Producer Sushmitha Konidela shared her excitement about the show, highlighting its blend of entertainment and social relevance. “I’m always drawn to stories that are both entertaining and socially relevant. ‘Paruvu’ personifies this – it’s a crime thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat, but it also holds up a mirror to the harsh realities of caste discrimination and honor killings that still plague our society. Bringing such a bold and provocative narrative to life has been an immensely fulfilling experience,” she said.

Konidela also praised the creative team, including directors Siddharth Naidu and Vadlapati Rajashekhar, for their fearless approach to the subject matter. She commended the cast, led by Naga Babu, Nivetha Pethuraj, and Naresh Agastya, for their powerful performances that bring depth and authenticity to the story.

‘Paruvu’ features a talented cast, including Nivetha Pethuraj, Naresh Agastya, Nagababu, and Pranita Patnaik. They are ready to deliver compelling performances that resonate with the audience. The series not only aims to entertain but also to spark important conversations about regressive social norms and the need for change.

As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for ‘Paruvu’, a series that promises to be a thought-provoking and thrilling addition to the Telugu OTT landscape.