Panchayat 4: Jitendra Kumar drops big hint — Fans can’t keep calm!

Actor Jitendra Kumar, who has become famous for his real-life-like characters on screen, is sure to return as the popular character Sachiv Ji in the fourth season of ‘Panchayat’ (Panchayat 4).

While fans are waiting with bated breath for the show’s comeback, the actor spoke about his passion for romantic characters, how he entered the acting world, and what audiences can expect from the next installment of the popular series.

Throughout his years, Jitendra Kumar has made a name for himself with roles that connect with the audience. From the straight-shooting Jeetu Bhaiya in ‘Kota Factory’ to the simple Sachiv Ji in ‘Panchayat’, his characters have become ingrained. Yet, Kumar confesses that romance roles are closest to his heart.

“The real thing is romance inside me,” he shared in an earlier interview with ANI. “I enjoy portraying romantic characters, especially through music videos. Hopefully, I’ll get more opportunities to explore such roles.”

The actor recently acted in two music videos – ‘Keh Dona’ with Manpreet Kaur, and ‘Tu Hi Tu’. Both the works gave him an opportunity to exhibit his softer aspects.

“Music videos made me a little apprehensive at first. But these two were character-based, and that made working on them pleasurable,” he further added. Jitendra liked the role in ‘Keh Dona’ the most, as it was a balance of humor and emotion.

Even though he experimented with different genres, Kumar’s appeal to the audience is strongest through his guide-like character Jeetu Bhaiya. The fans still call him by the name off-screen – something that the actor considers a compliment. “Everybody needs a guide in bad times. That’s why people connect with Jeetu Bhaiya,” he mused.

But it’s ‘Panchayat’ that has really set him in people’s hearts. The show, made by The Viral Fever (TVF), is based on the life of an engineering graduate who gets to work as a secretary in a village. With three successful seasons, the show has been widely praised for its warm and affectionate story and offbeat characters.

“The next season (Panchayat 4) is penned so that the viewers will enjoy it just as much,” Jitendra teased. The actor did not spill the beans on the plot but promised fans that the new season is coming. Prime Video recently announced that production has already commenced, posting behind-the-scenes photos of Kumar with co-stars Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik.

Looking back on his acting career, Kumar spoke about how his road to stardom wasn’t always evident. He graduated in civil engineering from IIT Kharagpur but quickly knew that was not where his heart was. His big break arrived in 2013 when the viral YouTube sketch ‘Munna Jazbaati: The Q-tiya Intern’ was produced by TVF. “YouTube was just beginning, and I was fortunate enough to be in touch with TVF through friends. It gave me a platform to test if people liked my work,” he recalled.

Since then, he has expanded his repertoire to Bollywood as well, playing Aman Tripathi in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’. Looking ahead, Kumar is eager to take on more diverse roles. “I’d be glad to be part of good stories and keep exploring new characters,” he said.