Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan’s hug steals the spotlight at ‘Loveyapa’ screening!

Bollywood fans were treated to a heartwarming moment on Wednesday evening as two of the industry’s biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, reunited at a special screening of the film ‘Loveyapa’.

The event was particularly special as Aamir’s son, Junaid Khan, plays the lead role in the romantic drama.

In a series of candid shots captured by photographers, Aamir greeted Shah Rukh with a beaming smile, and the two Khans shared an affectionate hug.

The camaraderie didn’t stop there—Shah Rukh also embraced Aamir’s children, Junaid and Ira. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement as the beloved stars posed together for the cameras.

SRK arrived at the screening in his signature casual style, sporting a laid-back blue shirt paired with ripped jeans and black glasses. His effortless charm matched the laid-back vibe of the event.

Before Shah Rukh made his entrance, Salman Khan had also attended to show support for Junaid.

‘Loveyapa’ is a romantic drama in direction of Advait Chandan and features Junaid opposite Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Both Junaid and Khushi have been actively promoting the film, sharing insights into their experiences while filming.

In a lighthearted interview, Junaid jokingly complained about Khushi’s punctuality, revealing that while he always arrives on time, Khushi consistently shows up half an hour early for shoots. “It’s very annoying,” he said, noting that if the call time was 6:00 AM, Khushi would be there by 5:30 AM.

Khushi, on the other hand, explained that her habit of arriving early comes from her childhood, saying she gets anxious even if she’s just a few seconds late.

“My hairstylist and makeup team always tell me not to arrive before them, but it’s something I’ve always done,” she shared.