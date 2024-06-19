Olivia Cooke reflects on playing grandmother at 30 in ‘House of the Dragon’

At just 30 years old, actress Olivia Cooke finds herself in a unique position on the set of “House of the Dragon,” the HBO series that serves as a prequel to the wildly popular “Game of Thrones.” Cast as Alicent Hightower, who evolves into a grandmother on the show, Cooke admits to experiencing a whirlwind of emotions about her character’s age progression.

In a recent interview with The Times of London, Olivia Cooke candidly shared her mixed feelings, particularly regarding the ages of her on-screen children, portrayed by actors around her own age in real life. “I have really complicated feelings towards it,” she expressed. “If they can create dragons, they could have made me look younger — and then older. Or maybe they should have cast actors in their forties?”

Reflecting on the rapid transition from her teenage years to portraying a grandmother, Cooke revealed a sense of disbelief at the brevity of the journey. “It’s strange. I bristle a bit because the years between being a teenager and now a grandma on screen were so short for me,” she mused.

Acknowledging the reluctance in the industry to showcase the aging process, Cooke highlighted the societal pressure on women to maintain youthful appearances on screen. “There’s real reticence to see women age on screen,” she remarked, underscoring a prevalent issue within the entertainment industry.

Despite the unconventional age dynamics among the cast, Cooke expressed gratitude for the opportunity to portray such a multifaceted character. Describing her grandmother role as “hysterical to play,” she humorously noted the peculiarity of acting alongside co-stars who are essentially her peers. “Because Tom is a year younger and I’m, like, ‘Son, come here! Come on to the bosom!’ It is a strange dynamic that I’m very aware of,” she quipped.

As “House of the Dragon” continues to captivate audiences as a Sunday night staple on HBO Max, Cooke’s portrayal of Alicent Hightower serves as a testament to her versatility as an actress, navigating the complexities of age and character dynamics with grace and humor.