Netflix will air an anime series based on Scott Pilgrim

Netflix has already developed an anime series based on the 2010 romantic-action film ‘Scott Pilgrim’, following ‘The Terminator’ and ‘Army of the Dead’.

UCP is confirmed as the producer of Variety’s show. Ben David Grabinski will executive produce and write the anime adaptation along with Bryan Lee O’Malley, the creator of Scott Pilgrim’s graphic novel series. In addition, the two will co-show the film. Scott, the protagonist of the graphic novels, meets Ramona and falls in love with her instantly. He discovers that he has to deal with all seven of her ex-boyfriends when he meets one at a band competition. The novel has been published six times, with the latest coming out in 2010.

In 2010, Michael Cera starred as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona in the film version titled ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’. In addition to Jason Schwartzman, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Allison Pill, and Brandon Routh, the cult film also starred Kieran Culkin.

The upcoming anime series will be animated by the Science SARU Production Company, according to Variety. The film will be produced by Science SARU’s Eunyoung Choi, with Abel Gongora directing.

