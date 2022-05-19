Netflix tells employees to quit if they can’t work on content they disagree with

Netflix updated its company culture guidelines for the first time since 2017 to include an “artistic expression” section that warns employees they may be required to work on the content that’s counter to their personal values.

“Not everyone will like — or agree with — everything on our service,” the memo says. “We let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices.”

“Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you”.

The move follows a tumultuous quarter for the streaming giant marked by a historic loss of subscribers and an unexpected round of creative exonerations.

Providing a detailed background, a Netflix spokesperson highlighted that the company has spent 18 months discussing cultural issues internally with employees.

The spokesperson said that the idea is to allow “prospective employees (could) understand our position, and make better-informed decisions about whether Netflix is the right company for them.”

The company spokesperson also detailed that employees were given a chance to offer feedback on the new culture guidelines. Netflix is said to have received more than 1,000 comments, which helped shape the new part of the memo.