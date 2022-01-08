The Netflix original movie ‘Looop Lapeta’ starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin will be released on February 4

Next month, Taapsee Pannu’s film Looop Lapeta will be released on Netflix, so her fans are sure to start the year on a high note.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Taapsee announced that ‘Looop Lapeta’, which also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, would release on February 4. “Hey jholer @tahirrajbhasin to yeh shortcuts ke lapete mein phasna kab band karega ! Can Savi save him this time ? You will know soon. Get ready for L000p Lapeta, A Sony Pictures Films India Feature, and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, directed by Aakash Bhatia, coming on 4th Feb, only on Netflix,” she wrote.

“Looop Lapeta,” directed by Aakash Bhatia, is touted as an adventure film in which Taapsee plays a girlfriend who has to rescue her boyfriend (Tahir) from a sticky situation.

“I am excited to be a part of this next project with Netflix, especially with the film being such a versatile genre. This compelling story was extremely enjoyable to make along with my director, Aakash and co-star, Tahir. I cannot wait for fans and audiences to watch this edge-of-the-seat film and enjoy it as much as we loved making it,” Taapsee said.

Takhir gave an insight into his role.

“I am so excited about the release of Looop Lapeta. The film is a clutter breaking take on new age romance, and a genre I am exploring for the first time. I can’t wait for the world to meet the characters Satya & Savi. Our director Aakash Bhatia has a unique style stamp that has created a visually stunning world where thrill and comedy combine for one crazy rollercoaster of an entertainer,” he shared.

Aayush Maheshwari along with Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment produce ‘Looop Lapeta’.

(With inputs from ANI)