Muzamil Ibrahim says ‘Special Ops’ has been a turning point for him

Actor Muzamil Ibrahim shares his interest in acting since childhood saying ‘Special Ops’ is a turning point in his career.

He also states about OTT as a platform for developing talents.

“I have been working as an actor since I was a child. My mom’s uncle was a regional published playwright and poet, and he would make us work in his plays. I remember performing for 10 hours daily sometimes, going from one school to another during my childhood days. Even today I rehearse and work on my craft sometimes for 8-10 hours a day,” he says.

The actor feels the web to be the fresh air for talents besides feeling things are going wrong presently.

“What Nawazuddin said about OTT isn’t quite wrong. Slashing prices of subscriptions won’t entice people to come watch shows if people responsible aren’t honest to the medium that this platform was supposed to cater to. It was for new-age filmmakers and actors, not the filmmakers and actors who have been written off by the public. I haven’t met a new filmmaker whose series was made purely on the basis of emailing his submission to a platform yet. It’s all, ‘who knows who, and how, for now,” he shares.

“It’s the industry, the filmmakers and producers who decide what they want to feed people, if it’s substandard talent they encourage due to the lack of their own creativity, people get used to what’s been fed to them as there’s no alternative to choose from. It’s great that OTT is instrumental in shaping up people’s careers the way it is,” he adds.

He hopes to conquer joy and prosperity in the coming year without complaining about the present one.

“Thankfully, my family is safe, my relatives and friends are doing well. If you are alive, healthy, and have food on your table today, you have every reason to be thankful. I’m just grateful for everything. Honestly, I don’t expect much from 2022, at the same time a lot too. I keep it that way now. I was supposed to do a film in London last year. We were about to leave in August but then things went south. It feels bad. So, it’s better to keep your expectations low and hopes high,” he concludes.

(With inputs from IANS)