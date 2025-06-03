The Raja Saab: Prabhas’s new film finally gets a release date!

Superstar Prabhas is all ready to surprise fans with a fresh genre as his upcoming film ‘The Raja Saab’ gears up for a worldwide theatrical release.

After months of anticipation and a few scheduling changes, the makers have finally announced a new release date: December 5, 2025.

Advertisement

Originally slated for April 10, 2025, the film’s launch was postponed, but excitement is building as the official teaser is now confirmed to drop on June 16.

Advertisement

This teaser is expected to give the first real glimpse into what promises to be a unique mix of horror and comedy.

Directed by Maruthi, who has earned a reputation for blending humor with heartfelt moments, ‘The Raja Saab’ marks an intriguing new chapter for the actor.

Maruthi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the good news, writing, “A day that promises a festival on the big screens just like we all dreamt of seeing our dearest darling #Prabhas. A lot more exciting days ahead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, with Karthik Palani handling cinematography and music composed by Thaman S.

Alongside Prabhas, the cast features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar in key roles.

Since the release of its first-look poster during Makar Sankranti last year, ‘The Raja Saab’ has been generating steady buzz.

Fans are particularly eager to see Prabhas in a horror-comedy, a refreshing change from the intense action films he’s been associated with.

The movie is set for a pan-India release, hitting screens in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.