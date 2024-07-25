Gyaarah Gyaarah: Raghav Juyal discusses challenging role in upcoming series

Raghav Juyal, known for his dynamic dance moves and infectious energy, steps into a challenging new role in the upcoming series ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’. Set to premiere on August 9th, the series also stars Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles.

In an exclusive chat with ANI, Raghav opened up about the complexities of his character, Yug Arya. “This role was quite demanding for me because Yug is a character with a troubled past and deep-rooted traumas,” Raghav shared. “Playing him meant delving into those emotional layers, portraying an uneasy and nuanced personality.”

Dhairya Karwa, who portrays the role of senior detective Shaurya Anthwal, expressed his excitement and gratitude for being part of the project. “Working alongside such talented actors and under the guidance of excellent producers has been a dream come true,” Dhairya remarked. “My character, Shaurya, brings a sense of pride and responsibility that comes with wearing the uniform.”

Kritika Kamra, playing the role of senior cop Vamika Rawat, also found her character challenging yet compelling. “The role demanded a lot of flexibility because of its non-linear narrative,” Kritika explained. “Vamika is a character you can’t easily categorize as positive or negative, which made it both intriguing and demanding.”

Directed by Umesh Bist, ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ boasts a talented ensemble cast including Gautami Kapoor, Harsh Chhaya, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Mukti Mohan, and Gaurav Sharma, alongside the leads. The recently unveiled trailer has piqued curiosity with its intriguing premise involving time travel and a mysterious walkie-talkie that connects officers across different decades.

The series follows the intertwined journeys of Shaurya Anthwal from the 1990s and Yug Arya from the present day, linked by a supernatural communication tool that activates precisely at 11:11 PM for 60 seconds. As they collaborate to solve cold cases spanning decades, their actions unwittingly alter the course of history, leaving their colleague Vamika Rawat increasingly puzzled by their uncanny insights.

Produced by industry stalwarts Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor, ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ promises to blend suspense, drama, and the enigmatic allure of time-bending narratives. Set to stream on Zee 5 from August 9th, the series is poised to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and stellar performances.

As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await to witness Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa bring their characters to life in this thrilling tale of mystery and temporal intrigue.