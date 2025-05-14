‘Criminal Justice’ Season 4 trailer: Pankaj Tripathi returns to the courtroom

Courtroom drama lovers, get ready — ‘Criminal Justice’ is back, and this time it’s diving deeper into secrets, scandals, and moral dilemmas. The trailer for ‘Criminal Justice: Season 4’ is out, and it’s already sending chills down the spine of fans.

Pankaj Tripathi reprises his iconic role as the unassuming yet razor-sharp lawyer Madhav Mishra. But this time, Mishra isn’t just handling another routine case — he’s caught in a storm involving a powerful family and a murder that’s making headlines.

What unfolds is not just a legal fight, but an emotional rollercoaster where every testimony could flip the script.

The plot? A scandalous murder, multiple suspects, and a family hiding more than just skeletons in their closet. The courtroom becomes the battleground where every character has a different version of the truth, and it’s up to Madhav to separate fact from fiction.

Catch ‘Criminal Justice’ Season 4 trailer here:

As secrets unravel, so do relationships, and the audience is left guessing who’s innocent and who’s playing the game.

Talking about slipping back into Madhav’s shoes, Pankaj Tripathi said, “This isn’t just another courtroom drama — it’s a war of intellect and emotions. Madhav is up against some of his toughest opponents yet. Playing him always feels like meeting an old friend, and each season teaches me something new. The new cast members have brought fresh energy and depth, and I can’t wait for fans to experience this journey with us on JioHotstar.”

Joining Tripathi this season is Surveen Chawla, who plays Anju — a character layered with strength, vulnerability, and mystery. “This show goes beyond the courtroom. It’s about truth, emotions, and ethics. The writing is sharp, the story is gripping, and working with someone like Pankaj Tripathi made it even more special,” she shared.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, Season 4 is production of Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios India, and it promises not just courtroom drama, but emotional depth and social commentary.

With an ensemble cast including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Asha Negi, Barkha Singh, Mita Vashisht, Shweta Basu Prasad, and more, the stakes are higher and the drama more intense than ever.