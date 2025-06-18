Chandan Roy decodes why ‘Panchayat’ feels like home and why season 4 is his favourite yet

Chandan Roy, who won hearts across the country with his role as the lovable Vikas Shukla in the hit web series ‘Panchayat’, recently opened up about why the show clicked so effortlessly with audiences.

Speaking to ANI, the actor reflected on the magic that made ‘Panchayat’ stand out in the crowd of flashy Bollywood blockbusters.

For Roy, the secret lies in one simple thing: simplicity.

“In life, you can’t have spicy food every day, right? You have to come back to your comfort food—rice, dal, khichdi,” he said with a smile, adding humorously, “But please don’t think I’m trying to be a chef here!”

Chandan Roy believes this grounded approach is what drew people to the series. In a world of over-the-top heroes and international song sequences, ‘Panchayat’ felt like a breath of fresh air.

“There’s nothing larger than life in it. You don’t see the hero dancing in Switzerland. He meets his heroine at a samosa shop or a photo studio—places where we’ve all been, places where we meet people in our everyday lives.”

It’s this relatability that struck a chord. According to Roy, ‘Panchayat’s’ characters feel like people from your own neighborhood. “When you watch it, you start to feel—‘this is my story,’ or ‘this could be me.’ That personal connection makes the show special.”

The story revolves around the lives of the people in the fictional village of Phulera, where even the smallest events become big, and life unfolds in a series of simple yet meaningful moments.

Excitement is now building for ‘Panchayat’s’ fourth season, which drops on Amazon Prime Video on June 24. Roy teased that this upcoming season is his absolute favourite—even more than the first three.

“Honestly, I’m not just saying this to promote it—Season 4 is really close to my heart,” he shared. “You’ll see once you watch it. There’s a lot more happening this time. We’ve really played with the little things—those tiny village moments that suddenly turn into huge topics of discussion.”

He explained that this is something very specific to Indian, especially North Indian, life—small things becoming the center of long conversations under the peepal tree, near the tea stalls, or outside the local paan shop. “This season brings those little village moments to life in an even bigger way,” he said.

Without giving away too much, Roy promised a twist that will keep fans hooked. “We’re still keeping the essence of ‘Panchayat’ intact, but we’ve spiced it up just the right amount.”