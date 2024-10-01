Bhumi Pednekar wraps up filming for web series ‘Daldal’

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has officially wrapped up filming for her much-anticipated web series, ‘Daldal’.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she shared her reflections on what has been a year-long journey, expressing her excitement and nervousness about portraying a character that she describes as one of her most intricate roles to date.

In her post, Bhumi shared, “Hands down one of my most complex characters. Am nervous! I had the opportunity to work with such sublime actors and creators on the show. We braved the Mumbai monsoons, shot in the toughest conditions, and yet our spirits could never be dampened. Kudos to us all.”

Bhumi also took a moment to express gratitude to her team, particularly to Vikram Malhotra, the founder of Abundantia Entertainment. “Thank you Vikram for constantly bringing me parts that challenge me and for believing in me. This is our third project together, and I just love you,” she wrote.

She praised director Suresh Triveni as a “genius” and commended producer Amrit Raj Gupta for his kindness and guidance throughout the filming process.

To commemorate the completion of the shoot, Bhumi Pednekar shared a celebratory image of a cake adorned with the name ‘Daldal’.

In ‘Daldal’, Bhumi steps into the shoes of a determined police officer, a role that embodies strength and ambition.

“Daldal is a project that encapsulates all the qualities of a woman,” she explained. Her character, Rita, is portrayed as a trailblazer—someone who shatters glass ceilings and rewrites the rules in a male-dominated world. Bhumi described Rita as “a super achiever, ferociously passionate about her job and leads from the front.”

The actress also shared her anticipation for audiences to experience the depth of Rita’s character. She said, “These are the kinds of women I idolize. And, I’m happy to headline a series that showcases the strength and resilience of Indian women to the world.”

‘Daldal’ is not just another addition to Bhumi’s impressive filmography; she considers it one of her most special projects. With Amrit Raj Gupta at the helm as director and a promising narrative in store, fans eagerly await the release of this series.