Ali Fazal cheers on Tom Cruise as ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ nears

Lights, camera, legacy! Actor Ali Fazal recently had his very own fanboy moment and made sure the world saw it — by posting a striking picture with none other than Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.

The ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Victoria & Abdul’ actor shared the image on Instagram with a thoughtful caption that wasn’t just about Cruise but was also a quiet tribute to cinema itself.

“Best of luck @tomcruise !! You won’t need it… but sending you wishes here,” Ali Fazal wrote, calling attention to upcoming release of Tom Cruise, ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’.

But more than just sending good vibes, Fazal’s message felt like a love letter to storytellers across the world. He thanked Cruise for “keeping the theatres alive” and reflected on the global movie industry’s shared battles. “We keep each other afloat… we break when we bow – not in humility but in servitude,” he added, before wrapping up with a cheeky nod to the film’s iconic title: “And so the title like a dilemma always fits – #MissionImpossible.”

Cruise’s latest mission may not be impossible, but it sure is ambitious. ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’, the eighth film in the action-packed spy franchise, is set to hit U.S. theatres on May 23, 2025.

But before that, it’s making a few stylish stops — the film had its world premiere in Tokyo on May 5 and will screen at Cannes on May 14. Talk about a globe-trotting promo tour!

Directed by long-time collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, who co-wrote the screenplay with Erik Jendresen, ‘The Final Reckoning’ is a direct sequel to 2023’s ‘Dead Reckoning Part One’. The new film sees Ethan Hunt — played by Cruise in his signature death-defying style — back in action just two months after the previous film’s events.

His mission? To stop the villainous Gabriel from getting his hands on a dangerous AI program known as “the Entity.”

The cast reads like a who’s-who of the franchise’s finest, with Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett all reprising their roles. Behind the scenes, the production has had its own dramatic twists.

Filming, which started in 2022, paused during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike and only wrapped up in late 2024. The movie, originally titled ‘Dead Reckoning Part Two’, got its final name — ‘The Final Reckoning’ — in November 2024.