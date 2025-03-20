Ajaz Khan reveals helping SRK’s son Aryan Khan, and Raj Kundra in jail

Police arrested actor Ajaz Khan in 2021 for his involvement in an alleged drug case. They stationed him in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. At the same time, the cops took Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan into custody over the alleged drugs case. Moreover, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was also in in the same jail for making pornographic content.

In a recent interaction, Ajaz Khan reflected on how jail is not safe for a young boy like Aryan Khan. He revealed that he had helped the budding director during his days in jail. Moreover, Ajaz also said that he helped Raj Kundra with necessities but the producer did not pay him back.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Ajaz Khan recalled helping Raj Kundra in Arthur Road jail. He shared, “Raj Kundra used to send me messages every day. He was under strict surveillance. I had been in jail for seven months when Raj Kundra came. He didn’t help me, but I helped him a lot. Be it a biscuit, a bisleri bottle or a cigarette, it’s a big deal to provide these things in a jail. He would ask me for water, bread and biscuit. Normal water was allowed, not bisleri, but he wouldn’t drink it as he would fall sick.”

Continuing, Ajaz Khan stated that the businessman forgot all his favours, expressing disappointment. “His movie (UT69) flopped because he showed lies. He said his story, but he didn’t show things that he went through and humanity is going through. Neither did he show the hero who helped him in jail. I gave him water, bread, butter despite strict orders from superintendent of the jail. He never repaid my favours. He cut my role in his film and he never showed what all I did for him.”

Ajaz added, “The two months he spent with me is something he must have not even shared with his wife Shilpa Shetty. It was Corona time, there was a lot of sadness. He used to cry the whole time. I went against people to save him in jail. Yet, he never remembers me or invites me to his huge parties. He has forgotten his jail time.”

Moreover, as the conversation progressed, Ajaz talked about Aryan Khan’s time in jail. He revealed that the environment was not safe for a young boy like him. Moreover, Aryan was in the common barrack. The police took Aryan Khan into custody in connection with an alleged drug case. His arrest followed a raid conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The operation took place on a luxury cruise ship that was destined for Goa. As per reports, a high-profile party was going on when the search was conducted. The case quickly gained widespread media attention and public interest, given his status as the son of Bollywood superstar SRK.

Talking about Aryan, Ajaz said, “Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan too was in jail at that time. I have helped him too and have sent him water, cigarettes. This is all you can do for someone in jail. And yes, I also saved him from gundas and mafia. He was in danger, he was put in common barrack.”

