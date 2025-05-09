Aryan Khan’s ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ earns praise from Netflix co-CEO

SRK’s son Aryan Khan is going to make his directorial debut with ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ on Netflix. Ahead of its highly anticipated release, the title is earning high praise from stakeholders in the entertainment industry. Aryan Khan’s series also boasts high praise from Netflix’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos.

At the recent WAVES summit, Saif Ali Khan probed Ted Sarandos about the show he is most looking forward to. Instantly, the Netflix co-CEO named Aryan Khan’s ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood.’ He said, “We have a show called Ba***ds of Bollywood coming up. That is really fun. I’m gonna leave the audience to try to figure out the title completely. But it is so fun, I have got four episodes in, you’ll be getting it soon too.”

Previously, Karan Johar also expressed his enthusiasm about the budding director’s maiden venture. Speaking with Raj Shamani, he shared his appreciation for Aryan and his slated show. “I don’t know if I’m even supposed to say this, but I have huge belief in Aryan Khan’s directorial talent. I don’t want to say anything about his Netflix show, because he’ll get very angry, but all I’ll say is this: watch out. If there is a King, there will be a Prince. I can say this with confidence, because I’ve seen the show. He has an individualistic voice as a director. He’s not anything like you’d expect Shah Rukh Khan’s son to be. He’s his own person. He works quietly, he doesn’t carry the baggage of his father, he doesn’t carry the weight of his legacy. He works hard; he works 20 hours a day, he is a rare personality type.”

Previously, at the What’s Next on Netflix event, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled his son’s upcoming series. the superstar also featured in the tantalising announcement clip of ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood.’ The show will focus on an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the glamorous and uncertain tinsel town. The teaser of the show featured the producer-director duo of father and son. SRK stands in front of the camera as Aryan directs and keeps asking for retakes. A frustrated Shah Rukh asks, “Shut up…one more one more…Tere baap ka raj hai kya. (Does your father own this business?). To this, Aryan Khan cheekily responds, “Yes.”

‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ stars ‘Kill’ actor Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles. Bobby Deol and Mona Singh will appear in key roles, while Karan Johar will have an extended cameo appearance. Additionally, the series will feature cameos of the top stars of Bollywood as well as emerging talents.

Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan are serving as co-creators while also sharing writing credits with Aryan. On the other hand, SRK and Gauri Khan’s Red Chilies is backing the project.

