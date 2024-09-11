Aparshakti Khurana reveals lead actor excluded him from trailer launch stage

Over the years, Aparshakti Khurana has established himself in the film industry. After making his debut in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster ‘Dangal’, the actor has delivered a variety of roles, showcasing his diverse range. Ahead of the release of his upcoming film ‘Berlin’, Aparshakti reveals that during the trailer launch of one of the films he starred in, the lead actor prevented him from taking the stage.

In an interview with Lallantop, Aparshakti Khurana and Rahul Bose shared their experiences with power dynamics. Rahul Bose took the lead, revealing that on the set of his debut film, he was not provided with a chair. Since then, he has carried his own personal chair to every film set.

Responding to this, Aparshakti recounted an incident that occurred at a film’s trailer launch. He said, “Badi ajeeb cheezein sabke saath ho rakhi hain. (A lot of weird things have happened to each one of us). Without naming the actor, I did a film, and touchwood, it was such an amazing set. We had a great time, everyone performed very well, and it was a well-made film. Everyone saw the film before the trailer launch and liked it a lot. Three minutes before the trailer launch, the actor told the producer, ‘Apar should not be on the stage. You can call all the other actors.’ I flew all the way from Amritsar just for the trailer launch.”

Adding further, the ‘Jubilee’ actor turned to Rahul and said, “You know how much I love to dress up in different colors. I was standing right there; they called everybody. Suddenly a PR person came and said, ‘There is a last-minute change; we will do a separate introduction.’ I waited 10 minutes, 15 minutes, 20 minutes, 30 minutes, and the entire trailer launch was over and people had left.”

Aparshakti Khurana was last seen in the blockbuster ‘Stree’ alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. His next film, ‘Berlin’, will be released on September 13 on Zee5. Alongside Aparshakti, it stars Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, Anupriya Goenka, and Kabir Bedi in pivotal roles.