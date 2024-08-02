Ananya Panday shines with chic sipper ahead of ‘Call Me Bae’ release

Ananya Panday is gearing up to captivate audiences once more, this time with a splash of style and charisma. Ananya, known for her vibrant persona, was recently spotted flaunting a trendy lavender pink sipper, a nod to her role in the upcoming series ‘Call Me Bae’. This new accessory seems to be an extension of her character’s flair and charm, reflecting her signature style both on and off the screen.

In a playful touch, Ananya shared her personal mantra with fans, stating, “Espresso, not Depresso.” It’s a lighthearted reminder of her character’s upbeat spirit in the show. ‘Call Me Bae’ is set to premiere on September 6 on Prime Video, and it’s already generating buzz as a must-watch series.

The show is a production of Dharmatic Entertainment, with notable figures like Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra serving as executive producers. The creative team behind this series includes writers Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, while Collin D’Cunha takes the helm as director.

In ‘Call Me Bae’, Ananya stars as the titular Bae, a wealthy heiress who faces a dramatic life shift from luxury to hustle. The storyline follows Bae as she transitions from a life of affluence to navigating the bustling newsrooms of Mumbai with nothing but her wits and her distinctive style. The narrative promises a blend of humor and resilience as Bae tackles new challenges and seeks to rediscover herself. Alongside Ananya, the series features a strong ensemble cast, including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Beyond this exciting new project, Ananya is also preparing for other upcoming roles. She has recently made waves with her performance in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her future projects include ‘Control’ and ‘The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair’, showcasing her diverse acting range and continued growth in the industry.

With a blend of high fashion and engaging storytelling, Ananya Panday is set to shine in her latest venture, bringing her unique touch to the world of entertainment.