‘Adolescence’ on Netflix: Did you know how it was filmed in one continuous shot?

Netflix has done it once more, as the streaming giant’s newest miniseries, ‘Adolescence’, is creating waves for its taut storytelling and innovative cinematography. This four-part drama is not merely a crime thriller—it’s a filmmaking marvel that has left the audience and critics stunned.

Fundamentally, ‘Adolescence’ on Netflix is a rollercoaster of emotion that explores family relationships, the issues of adolescents, and the harsh realities of crime. ‘Adolescence’ tracks the Miller family whose lives are disintegrating after 13-year-old Jamie is charged with murdering a classmate. Each week, audiences become entangled in the unfolding drama as they witness how one moment can destroy a family.

Helmed by Philip Barantini, ‘Adolescence’ is not only potent due to its narrative—it’s how the narrative is presented that’s really innovative.

The one-shot wonder that ‘Adolescence’ on Netflix is:

How does ‘Adolescence’ stand out from the rest on television today? Every episode was shot in a single, seamless shot. No cuts, no edits—nothing but raw, unbroken drama in real-time.

Imagine the stress of performing a scene perfectly from beginning to end with no error whatsoever! To achieve this, the cast and crew underwent rigorous rehearsals.

Every step, every shot, and every line had to be perfected in terms of timing. The production crew even employed elaborate models to map out the sequences beforehand.

The magic behind the camera

Enabling this daring vision meant some cutting-edge technology. The crew depended on the DJI Ronin 4D, an advanced stabilizing camera that enabled effortless transitions from hand-held to drone footage.

That allowed the camera to flow through various environments—across hallways, through doorways, and even into speeding vehicles—without destroying the illusion of a single take.

The challenges of perfection in ‘Adolescence’ on Netflix

If you assume that this must have been a cakewalk, think again. Every episode was shot numerous times to achieve perfection. The crew averaged ten takes per show, usually dividing the shoots between morning and afternoon. Some shows were so intricate, however, that they were shot as much as sixteen times before securing the ideal take.

One little slip-up—by an actor, a crew person, or even a stray sound—resulted in having to do the entire take over again. High stakes, indeed!

The immersive experience

Why do all this work? Because it totally alters the way the story is felt. The one-shot method puts the viewer in the thick of it, experiencing the drama and tension in real time as it happens. No cinematic cheats, no tidy cutaways—just unadulterated, honest storytelling that grabs you from beginning to end.

With its bold approach and jaw-dropping execution, ‘Adolescence’ is proving to be one of the most innovative shows of 2025.