15 Tweets To Read Before Watching ‘Little Things- Season 4’

Little Things, a romantic drama series starring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar, will stream on Netflix in its fourth season starting October 15. The three seasons of the said series are a huge hit among its viewers as Kavya (Mithila) and Dhruv (Sehgal) have managed to portray their relationship in a cute and relatable manner.
Therefore, if you are still confused about pressing play, these tweets should help.
I need "Dhruv" in my life…
Is this too much to expect bhagwanjee !!☺️☺️#LittleThings
— Monika Singh Chandel (@biharan30) September 29, 2021
KAVYA & DHRUV ❤️🌸
|| Little things ✨||
They are back again one last time and can't wait to watch them again 💕
~ 𝓙𝓾𝓼𝓽 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓵𝓲𝓽𝓽𝓵𝓮 𝓽𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓼 ~#littlethings #Dicelittlethings pic.twitter.com/8l9gACrWYp
— Abbyz🦋🤍 (@Itsabbyash) September 28, 2021
Happy to know that the season 4 is coming soon. Waiting!! Loved the previous seasons and loved them. Hope that the season 4 will be awesome 😎 #LittleThings #Netflix
— Tasleem Mazhar (@TasleemM) September 30, 2021
Still thinking of this..Oct 15 pls come faster💖🥰 #LittleThings pic.twitter.com/D2ihdMXFXY
— 𝑱𝒂𝒂𝒏💛 (@barbie_gal5) September 29, 2021
Final Season 😭😭 but still waiting for this one #LittleThings #OneofmyAllTimeFavhttps://t.co/IB1SQUGlBt
— తలైవా 🔔 (@urstrulynot) September 28, 2021
Momo and biriyani monster will be back for one last time 😭😭😭#Littlethings #dhruvkavya #momo #biriyanimonster pic.twitter.com/5t8PBGT0yK
— GirlwithNoName (@Sairatislove) September 29, 2021
Netflix just dropped #LittleThings S04 trailer and this is the final season 🥺😭 issaa lovelyyy show 🥰
— j3Rii (@j3Rii) September 28, 2021
Finally ❤️ #littlethingshttps://t.co/Cb6uHowMU0
— prakhya (@camera_girl8) October 1, 2021
Little Things Season 4 | Official Trailer | Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal… https://t.co/NQZaRdlSuh via @YouTube ….@mipalkar really looking fwd.. #netflixindia #netflixandchill #dhruvsehgal #littlethings
— Pritish De (@smartarian) October 1, 2021
I just started watching #LittleThings and can't stop! @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/ax8RLRQK6R
— Sara ✨ (@s_275_) September 29, 2021
Kavya & Dhruv are just too perfect 🥺 Eager to witness their cuteness one last time #LittleThings
— 💤 (@farweets) September 28, 2021
@mipalkar #littlethings why o why was it suppose to end…. superbly excited to watch the finale season… but sad also as all good things do come to end…
— #WearAMask 😷 #getvaccinated the _accidental_dr (@deepakmota1) September 28, 2021
Have been waiting for Little Things S-4 for a long time and now it's finally here, just can't believe this is the finale 🥺
Dhruv and Mithila Palkar ♥️@NetflixIndia @DiceMediaIndia #LittleThings #LittleThingsS4
— Nikunj Rathi (@thenikunjrathi) September 29, 2021
Ringing the door bells of #LittleThings fans on my TL 🥳 S04 is coming!!!https://t.co/RIVpgix7a6
— Vasoolist (@WordinmyMouths) September 28, 2021
🥺 waiting 😍#littlethings #netflixindia #WAITING @mipalkar @netflix pic.twitter.com/ZdUa2F2NGK
— Omkar Kamble (@_ItsOmi) September 29, 2021