Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / OTT / 15 Tweets To Read Before Watching ‘Little Things- Season 4’

15 Tweets To Read Before Watching ‘Little Things- Season 4’

If you are drolling on the amazing chemistry of Dhruv and Mithila, here are some of the tweets that will make you fall for more!

SNS | New Delhi | October 5, 2021 4:06 pm

Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar, Little Things- Season 4

Little Things, a romantic drama series starring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar, will stream on Netflix in its fourth season starting October 15. The three seasons of the said series are a huge hit among its viewers as Kavya (Mithila) and Dhruv (Sehgal) have managed to portray their relationship in a cute and relatable manner. 

Therefore, if you are still confused about pressing play, these tweets should help.

 

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Chopsticks trailer out: Netflix show starring Abhay Deol, Vijay Raaz and Mithila Palkar to air soon
Abhay Deol and Mithila Palkar in Chopsticks, Netflix releases trailer
Irrfan Khan was my acting school: Mithila Palkar