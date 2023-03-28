Oscar winner Jessica Chastain to star in series ‘The Savant’

Actress Jessica Chastain has bagged a role in Apple limited series ‘The Savant’.

According to Variety, the series is inspired by a true story published in Cosmopolitan in August 2019. Exact plot details for the series are being kept under wraps, but the Cosmopolitan article tells the story of a real woman who has come to be known as “the Savant” as she infiltrates hate groups online to help stop large-scale public attacks.

The series hails from Fifth Season and Anonymous Content. Melissa James Gibson (“Anatomy of a Scandal,” “The Americans”) will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner under her overall deal with Fifth Season.

Matthew Heineman (“A Private War,” “Retrograde”) will direct and executive produce.

Also, Chastain will executive produce in addition to starring via Freckle Films.

Chastain won the Academy Award for best actress for her work in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” in 2022. She has been nominated two other times — for “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Help.” Her other notable film roles include starring in “The Good Nurse,” “Armageddon Time,” “Molly’s Game,” “Interstellar,” and “A Most Violent Year.”