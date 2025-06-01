Rajpal Yadav: “If nepotism ruled, would there be a Shah Rukh Khan?”

In a world where star kids dominate the headlines and debates about nepotism keep cropping up with every new film release, recent comments from Rajpal Yadav come as a refreshingly grounded take.

Known for his impeccable comic timing and unforgettable roles in films like ‘Hungama’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, and ‘Partner’, Rajpal Yadav has spent nearly four decades in the film industry. So when he speaks about how Bollywood works, people listen.

And in a recent chat with ANI, the actor set the record straight on what he really thinks about nepotism in the film world.

Rajpal Yadav didn’t mince words. “Let’s be honest,” he said. “If nepotism truly controlled Bollywood, then how would someone like Shah Rukh Khan make it? Or Paresh Rawal? Anupam Kher? Akshay Kumar? Johny Lever? Even I wouldn’t be here.”

Rajpal was candid about the fact that connections might get you through the door, but only talent will keep you in the room.

“Yes, you might get an entry if your family’s already in the industry. But that’s just a start. You have to prove yourself every single day after that,” he said.

Drawing parallels with sports, Yadav pointed out that even in cricket or any other competitive field, someone might get a trial because of their father’s name, but they’ll stay only if they deliver.

“Your inner self knows whether you’re cut out for it. If it tells you that you can do it—go for it. But I can only give you a push. What happens after that, the hits you take, even I can’t save you from that.”

In a line that reveals how unpredictable and merit-driven the film industry can be, Rajpal said, “I’ve been acting for 38 years. I have over 200 relatives. I haven’t been able to get even one of them into Bollywood.”

“Even if someone’s father is a filmmaker or actor, that doesn’t guarantee success,” he added. “The audience decides. The Almighty decides. You can’t fake it for long.”