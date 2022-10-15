One Line Got Actor Karthi Hooked For ‘Sardar’

Actor Karthi, who plays the protagonist in an upcoming spy thriller, ‘Sardar’, reveals that it was director P. S. Mithran’s single-lined narration that hooked him with the project. The director’s one-lined narration was that the army decides to make an actor part of the mission and turn him into a spy.

Speaking at the trailer launch event of the film on Friday, actor Karthi said: “When producer Lakshman made me meet director P. S. Mithran, the latter casually narrated a one-liner to me. Mithran told me that in the eighties when the Indian government was looking to set up a team of spies, they tried to train some of those in the military to act.

“That idea itself was stunning. A theatre artiste being converted into a spy. It was interesting. On learning about this, I asked Mithran to write the script. After a couple of revisions, Mithran came back and told me that the script had taken shape but that it had changed into a double-action script. Mithran said, ‘This story requires double action. Otherwise, it can’t be done.’ So, that was how ‘Sardar’ began.”

The star cast of ‘Sardar’ includes Laila, Rajisha Vijayan, Raashi Khanna, and Chunkey Pandey among other actors.

The movie ‘Sardar’ will go on the floors on 21 October 2022.

(Inputs from IANS)